PHOENIX — The number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Arizona continues to rise.

In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Friday, July 10.

Major updates:

There have been 112,671 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 2,038 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Thursday morning.

The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Death toll tops 2,000, cases reach 112,000 on Thursday

The Arizona Department of Health Services said the number of Arizonans who died from the virus reached 2,000 and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 112,000.

Thursday marked the fifth straight day with more than 3,000 new cases reported in Arizona.

The number of coronavirus cases in Arizona continue to rise. Cases topped 112,000 one day after reaching the 108,000 mark and three days after reaching 100,000.

Arizona reached 50,000 coronavirus cases a little over two weeks ago, on June 21. The state reached 1,000 coronavirus deaths about a month ago, on June 5.

There were 5,235 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was June 25, when 40 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public and stay home when possible.

New executive order aimed at restaurants

Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Thursday a new executive order that limits the number of people who can dine indoors at restaurants.

The order was announced in an effort to slow the spread of the virus.

Ducey said Thursday he developed the plan in conjunction with industry representatives, but he stopped short of entirely banning dine-in services like he did in the spring.

The Republican governor says the state will increase testing with a focus on low-income areas of Phoenix as many people report it’s hard or impossible to find tests.

Arizona continues to report record highs for hospitalizations and use of ventilators, but Ducey sees signs of potential progress in a slightly lower rate of growth in reported infections.

WHO: Indoor airborne spread of coronavirus is possible

The World Health Organization is acknowledging the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions — after more than 200 scientists urged the agency to do so.

In an open letter published this week in a journal, two scientists from Australia and the U.S. wrote that studies have shown “beyond any reasonable doubt that viruses are released during exhalation, talking and coughing in microdroplets small enough to remain aloft in the air.”

Starbucks to require customers to wear face masks

Starbucks will require customers to wear face coverings at all of its 9,000 company-owned locations in the U.S.

The company explained in a blog post Thursday that it is working to prioritize "the health and well-being" of both employees and customers.

The company said customers not wearing a face mask will be able to pick-up orders at the drive-thru, via curbside pick-up or by placing an order for delivery through Starbucks Delivers.

Navajo Nation reports 61 more COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Navajo Nation health officials have reported 61 more coronavirus cases and four additional known deaths.

Tribal Department of Health officials say 8,042 people on the vast reservation that spans parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah have tested positive for COVID-19 with 386 known deaths as of Thursday night.

Health officials also say reports from all 12 health care facilities on and near the Navajo Nation indicate 62,185 people have been tested and 5,731 have recovered from COVID-19.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

CDC expands list of groups at higher risk of severe COVID-19 illness

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expanded its list of individuals who are considered at an increased risk of getting severely ill from COVID-19.

The CDC explained that it's clear a substantial number of Americans are at increased risk of severe illness from the coronavirus pandemic – highlighting the importance of continuing to follow preventive measures.

Experts determined there was consistent evidence these conditions increase a person's risk, regardless of age:

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Obesity (BMI of 30 or higher)

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant

Serious heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Sickle cell disease

Type 2 diabetes

Masks now required in public

Gov. Doug Ducey allowed individual Arizona cities to create their own policies about face-covering requirements and enforcement on Wednesday.

A face covering has proven to be effective at limiting the spread of COVID-19, according to the CDC. The virus is primarily spread by in-person contact through sneezes and coughs.

Many cities, including Phoenix, have adopted their own mask requirement that is now in effect.

How to get tested for COVID-19

If you have reason to believe you have contracted coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, this is what you should do.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

