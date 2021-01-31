Several cases of a new coronavirus strain have been discovered in the state for the first time.

There have been 758,404 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13,120 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday.

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. You can find COVID-19 testing site s here.

here. Go to 12News.com/Vaccine to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Sunday

There have been 758,404 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13,120 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's an increase from the 753,379 confirmed cases and 13,098 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Saturday.

A week ago, there were 715,357 cases and 12,170 deaths reported in Arizona.

New COVID-19 strain discovered in Arizona

Arizona has reported its first case of the new strain of the COVID-19 virus, the Arizona Department of Health Services announced Friday.

ADHS says three test samples taken in the state were positive for the variant.

Doctors say the coronavirus variant is not well understood but may spread more rapidly. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top pandemic expert, warned against causing undue alarm.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Sunday

There have been 758,404 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13,120 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona.

That's an increase from the 753,379 confirmed cases and 13,098 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Saturday.

There were 5,025 new cases reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 5,119 new cases reported on Saturday.

There were 22 new deaths reported on Sunday, a decrease from the 76 new deaths reported on Saturday.

There were 11,962 cases reported on the collection date of Jan. 4, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Dec. 28, with 11,570 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of deaths was Jan. 5, when 140 people died. The day with the second-highest number of deaths was Jan. 9, when 138 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 18,430 new tests were reported on Sunday, an increase from the 17,524 new tests reported on Saturday.

There have been a total of 3,875,353 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Sunday.

14.3% of those tests have been positive as of Sunday, an increase from 14.2% on Saturday.

Here's a breakdown of the number of cases reported in each county:

Maricopa: 472,760

Pima: 101,457

Pinal: 42,322

Coconino: 15,228

Navajo: 14,482

Apache: 9,607

Mohave: 19,395

La Paz: 2,247

Yuma: 35,127

Graham: 5,117

Cochise: 10,452

Santa Cruz: 7,428

Yavapai: 16,236

Gila: 6,023

Greenlee: 523

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.