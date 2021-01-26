In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Tuesday, Jan. 26.

Major updates:

There have been 727,895 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12,239 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Monday.

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Monday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. You can find COVID-19 testing site s here.

here. Go to 12News.com/Vaccine to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

5,321 new cases, 1 new death reported Monday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 5,321 new cases and one new death on Monday.

The numbers reported on Mondays are typically lower compared to the rest of the days of the week due to a reporting lag from the weekend.

The number of cases and hospitalizations in Arizona are declining despite the state having the nation’s worst infection rate.

The number of people hospitalized statewide for confirmed or suspected cases of COVID-19 fell to 4,229 on Sunday, the fewest since Dec. 26.

The number of ICU beds used by COVID-19 patients dipped slightly to 1,027. Still, COVID-19 is on track to eclipse heart disease and cancer as the leading cause of death in the state.

Arizona has administered more than 458,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Monday.

The department said all the vaccine appointments for February are booked at both state-run sites. It was not immediately known when appointments for March would be made available.

The department reports the number of new cases on the day the cases were reported to them by counties and hospitals, not on the day when someone was diagnosed with the virus.

Arizona reached 700,000 coronavirus cases on Jan. 22, 600,000 on Jan. 9, 500,000 on Dec. 28, 400,000 on Dec. 12, 300,000 on Nov. 23, 200,000 on Aug. 27, 100,000 on July 6 and 50,000 cases on June 21.

The state reached 12,000 coronavirus deaths on Jan. 22, 11,000 on Jan. 15, 10,000 on Jan. 9, 9,000 on Jan. 1, 8,000 on Dec. 22, 7,000 on Dec. 9, 6,000 on Nov. 3, 5,000 on Aug. 29, 4,000 on Aug. 6, 3,000 deaths on July 23, 2,000 on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at 0.97 on Saturday.

The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.

There were 11,907 cases reported on the collection date of Jan. 4, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Dec. 28, with 11,531 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of deaths was Jan. 5, when 134 people died. The days with the second-highest numbers of deaths were Jan. 3 and 4, when 130 people died each day. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, and stay home when possible.

State-run second-dose appointments booked through Feb. 17

The Arizona Department of Health Services said appointments for people to get their second COVID-19 vaccine doses through the state are booked through mid-February.

Following up: It looks like reserved second dose appointments are currently booked through Feb. 17. — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 25, 2021

Cactus League asks MLB to delay spring training due to COVID

The Cactus League and Arizona community leaders have asked Major League Baseball to delay the start of spring training due to coronavirus concerns just over three weeks before pitchers and catchers are supposed to report.

The Cactus League made the request in a letter to Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred obtained by The Associated Press.

The letter was co-signed by the mayors of Mesa, Scottsdale, Surprise, Glendale, Goodyear and Peoria, as well as representatives from Phoenix and the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community.

Arizona is averaging just under 7,000 new coronavirus cases per day.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

GOP lawmakers take aim at Ducey's pandemic emergency powers

Arizona legislative Republicans are pushing to cut off broad emergency powers that Gov. Doug Ducey has used to restrict large gatherings and business occupancy during the coronavirus pandemic.

A Senate committee voted Monday to end the public health emergency that gives the state access to millions of dollars in federal funds and expands Ducey’s powers.

The Government Committee also advanced various proposals that would make it easier for lawmakers to shut down the governor’s powers during a future emergency.

Supporters say the Republican governor should be able to take immediate actions to respond to a pressing emergency but eventually the Legislature should have a say.

Democrats say involving lawmakers would slow and politicize the process.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Navajo Nation reports 89 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Navajo Nation health officials on Monday reported 89 new COVID-19 cases and four more deaths as a revised public health order is set to take effect.

The latest figures bring the total reported coronavirus cases on the reservation to 27,573 with 977 known deaths.

On Monday, the tribe extended its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Navajo Department of Health has identified 53 communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, down from 75 communities in recent weeks.

The Navajo Nation also is lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events.

The Navajo Nation extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.