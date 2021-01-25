There have been 727,895 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12,239 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Monday.

PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Monday, Jan. 25.

Major updates:

There have been 727,895 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12,239 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Monday.

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Monday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. You can find COVID-19 testing site s here.

here. Go to 12News.com/Vaccine to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Monday

There have been 727,895 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12,239 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's an increase from the 722,574 confirmed cases and 12,238 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Sunday.

A week ago, there were 679,282 cases and 11,265 deaths reported in Arizona.

5,321 new cases, 1 new death reported Monday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 5,321 new cases and one new death on Monday.

The numbers reported on Mondays are typically lower compared to the rest of the days of the week due to a reporting lag from the weekend.

Arizona has administered 412,320 COVID-19 vaccine doses to 343,264 people, including 61,945 who have received both doses, as of Saturday.

The department said all the vaccine appointments for February are booked at both state-run sites. It was not immediately known when appointments for March would be made available.

Arizona’s cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been steadily rising before Thanksgiving, when gatherings and travel were expected to further spread the coronavirus.

The department reports the number of new cases on the day the cases were reported to them by counties and hospitals, not on the day when someone was diagnosed with the virus.

Arizona reached 700,000 coronavirus cases on Jan. 22, 600,000 on Jan. 9, 500,000 on Dec. 28, 400,000 on Dec. 12, 300,000 on Nov. 23, 200,000 on Aug. 27, 100,000 on July 6 and 50,000 cases on June 21.

The state reached 12,000 coronavirus deaths on Jan. 22, 11,000 on Jan. 15, 10,000 on Jan. 9, 9,000 on Jan. 1, 8,000 on Dec. 22, 7,000 on Dec. 9, 6,000 on Nov. 3, 5,000 on Aug. 29, 4,000 on Aug. 6, 3,000 deaths on July 23, 2,000 on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at 0.97 on Saturday.

The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.

There were 11,907 cases reported on the collection date of Jan. 4, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Dec. 28, with 11,531 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of deaths was Jan. 5, when 134 people died. The days with the second-highest numbers of deaths were Jan. 3 and 4, when 130 people died each day. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, and stay home when possible.

Today’s #COVID19 dashboard update adds 5,321 cases and one death. Wear a mask, physically distance, wash your hands frequently, and stay home when you are sick. https://t.co/rJcFVRUQxC #MaskUpAZ pic.twitter.com/fKIT6BoSix — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) January 25, 2021

Grand Canyon University to open COVID-19 vaccination site

Grand Canyon University is opening a COVID-19 vaccination site this week. Team 12's Matt Yurus has the latest.





Navajo Nation reports 133 new cases, 7 more deaths

Navajo Nation health officials are reporting 133 new COVID-19 cases and seven more deaths as a revised public health order is set to take effect.

The latest figures released Sunday bring the total reported coronavirus cases on the reservation to 27,484 with 973 known deaths.

Beginning Monday, the tribe is extending its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Navajo Nation is also lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events.

The actions in the latest public health emergency order will run through at least Feb. 15. The daily curfew will run daily from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Monday

There have been 727,895 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 12,239 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona.

That's an increase from the 722,574 confirmed cases and 12,238 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Sunday.

There were 5,321 new cases reported on Monday, a decrease from the 7,217 new cases reported on Sunday.

There was one new death reported on Monday, a decrease from the 68 new deaths reported on Sunday.

There were 11,907 cases reported on the collection date of Jan. 4, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Dec. 28, with 11,531 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of deaths was Jan. 5, when 134 people died. The days with the second-highest numbers of deaths were Jan. 3 and 4, when 130 people died each day. That is subject to change.

In total, 16,660 new tests were reported on Monday, a decrease from the 23,477 new tests reported on Sunday.

There have been a total of 3,779,245 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Monday.

14.1% of those tests have been positive as of Monday, the same as Sunday.

Here's a breakdown of the number of cases in each county:

Maricopa: 452,925

Pima: 97,474

Pinal: 39,842

Coconino: 14,844

Navajo: 14,066

Apache: 9,229

Mohave: 18,398

La Paz: 2,183

Yuma: 34,422

Graham: 4,833

Cochise: 10,216

Santa Cruz: 7,312

Yavapai: 15,838

Gila: 5,805

Greenlee: 508

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.