PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Monday, Jan. 11.

Major updates:

There have been 618,546 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10,141 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday.

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. You can find COVID-19 testing site s here.

here. Go to 12News.com/Vaccine to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

11,201 new cases, 105 new deaths reported Sunday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 11,201 new cases and 105 new deaths on Sunday.

Sunday marked the third day in a row that the department reported more than 11,000 new cases each day.

Arizona’s cases, deaths and hospitalizations have been steadily rising before Thanksgiving, when gatherings and travel were expected to further spread the coronavirus.

The department reports the number of new cases on the day the cases were reported to them by counties and hospitals, not on the day when someone was diagnosed with the virus.

Arizona reached 600,000 coronavirus cases on Jan. 9, 500,000 on Dec. 28, 400,000 on Dec. 12, 300,000 on Nov. 23, 200,000 on Aug. 27, 100,000 on July 6 and 50,000 cases on June 21.

The state reached 10,000 coronavirus deaths on Jan. 9, 9,000 on Jan. 1, 8,000 on Dec. 22, 7,000 on Dec. 9, 6,000 on Nov. 3, 5,000 on Aug. 29, 4,000 on Aug. 6, 3,000 deaths on July 23, 2,000 on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

Arizona's Rt, pronounced r-naught, was at 1.13 on Saturday.

The Rt is essentially a mathematical number that shows whether more people are becoming infected or less.

The concern is that any Rt over 1, no matter how small, means the virus may grow exponentially.

There were 11,289 cases reported on the collection date of Dec. 28, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Jan. 4, with 11,268 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the days with the highest numbers of deaths were Dec. 17 and 18, when 114 people died each day. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, and stay home when possible.

Maricopa County to expand COVID-19 vaccination rollout Monday

Maricopa County Public Health announced that it would expand its COVID-19 vaccination rollout starting Monday.

The county will open up vaccination scheduling for people in Phase 1B starting Monday.

People in Phase 1B are K-12 school staff and childcare workers, law enforcement/protective services and adults age 75 and older.

Any health care workers in Phase 1A who still need to make their first appointments will be able to do so, but they will not be prioritized over people in Phase 1B.

Appointments will be available at POD sites that are not already fully-booked for second doses to individuals from Phase 1A.

The department said 148,292 Arizonans have received the COVID-19 vaccine as of Saturday.

Maricopa County health officials said they have given out 76,349 COVID-19 vaccines as of Sunday.

Pima County health officials said they would also move into Phase 1B this week.

Team 12's Jen Wahl has the latest.

Arizona governor to open Legislature's 2021 session remotely

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey will present his annual state of the state address remotely as the Legislature foregoes its ceremonial opening day joint session because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Unprecedented security measures are also in place around the Capitol for Monday's events in the wake of mob violence by insurrectionist backers of President Donald Trump who broke into Congress last week in Washington, D.C.

The entire state Capitol complex is now ringed by a double-layer of fencing and public access will be greatly limited.

Ducey says much of his speech will mainly focus on recovering from the pandemic.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Peoria Unified School District cancels lessons for Monday

The Peoria Unified School District has canceled both in-person and virtual classes for Monday because of staffing shortages related to "sick-out" calls.

The schools are Cactus, Centennial, Liberty, Ironwood, Peoria and Sunrise Mountain high schools and Country Meadows, Pioneer and Santa Fe elementary schools.

The district plans to update families if an extension is required by Monday at 4 p.m.

No people cited in Phoenix metro area for mask violations

No individuals in the Phoenix metropolitan area’s 12 largest cities have been cited for violating mask mandates.

The laws, which have been in place for six months to halt the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, have not been cited at all by Tucson and Flagstaff law enforcement.

The Arizona Republic reported on Monday that Phoenix area police and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office have cited or referred fewer than 75 businesses out of more than 3,500 total complaints.

The city of Scottsdale has cited the most businesses, followed by Tempe and Phoenix. Avondale, Buckeye, Glendale, Goodyear, Peoria and Surprise have also not cited any person or business for violating mandates.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Chandler postpones Ostrich Festival until fall

The Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival will postpone its annual event until the fall, it was announced Friday.

The festival was originally scheduled for March 2021.

Organizers said the decision was in the "best interest of the community due to the continued health concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic and the state orders prohibiting mass gatherings over 50 people, as well as the current hold put on special event licenses."

The new fall dates have not yet been announced. More information on the annual event will be released as soon as possible.

Navajo Nation reports 233 new cases, 2 more deaths

The Navajo Department of Health reported 233 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and two more deaths on Sunday.

The total number of positive COVID-19 cases is now 25,216, including four delayed reported cases.

The total number of deaths is now 871 as of Sunday.

Reports indicate that 12,817 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, and 215,708 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

