PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Friday, Feb. 5.

Major updates:

There have been 771,796 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13,752 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Thursday.

confirmed cases of coronavirus and coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Thursday. There have been 766,330 total vaccines administered as of Thursday.

total vaccines administered as of Thursday. The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. You can find COVID-19 testing site s here.

here. Go to 12News.com/Vaccine to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines.

to find more information on the COVID-19 vaccines. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

4,417 new cases, 176 new deaths reported Thursday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 4,417 new cases and 176 new deaths on Thursday.

The department did not say whether the high death count was due to death certificate matching.

Arizona has given 766,330 COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Thursday.

The department said all the vaccine appointments for February are booked at both state-run sites. It was not immediately known when appointments for March would be made available.

The department reports the number of new cases on the day the cases were reported to them by counties and hospitals, not on the day when someone was diagnosed with the virus.

There are 490 hospitalizations per 1 million in Arizona as of Wednesday, according to The COVID Tracking Project. You can find more data from the project here.

Arizona reached 700,000 coronavirus cases on Jan. 22, 600,000 on Jan. 9, 500,000 on Dec. 28, 400,000 on Dec. 12, 300,000 on Nov. 23, 200,000 on Aug. 27, 100,000 on July 6 and 50,000 cases on June 21.

The state reached 13,000 coronavirus deaths on on Jan. 29, 12,000 on Jan. 22, 11,000 on Jan. 15, 10,000 on Jan. 9, 9,000 on Jan. 1, 8,000 on Dec. 22, 7,000 on Dec. 9, 6,000 on Nov. 3, 5,000 on Aug. 29, 4,000 on Aug. 6, 3,000 deaths on July 23, 2,000 on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

There were 12,036 cases reported on the collection date of Jan. 4, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Dec. 28, with 11,587 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of deaths was Jan. 18, when 155 people died. The day with the second-highest number of deaths was Jan. 13, when 149 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, and stay home when possible.

Navajo Nation hosting a memorial for late tribal president

The Navajo Nation is hosting a memorial event to honor the memory of former tribal president Albert Hale.

Tribal officials say the 70-year-old Hale died Tuesday because of complications from COVID-19.

Friday’s event will be streamed live online and aired live on a Navajo language radio station.

Hale served as the Navajo Nation’s president from 1995 to 1998 and was in the Arizona Legislature, where he served in the Senate from 2004 to 2011 and in the House from 2011 to 2017.

To honor Hale, tribal President Jonathan Nez has called for flags to be flown at half-staff through Saturday on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Navajo Nation reports 110 new COVID-19 cases, 9 more deaths

Navajo Nation health officials on Thursday reported 110 new COVID-19 cases and nine more deaths.

The latest numbers raised the totals to 28,668 cases and 1,047 known deaths since the pandemic began.

The Navajo Nation covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The tribe has tribe extended its stay-at-home order with a revised nightly curfew to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The Navajo Department of Health has identified 56 communities with uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus, down from 75 communities in recent weeks.

The Navajo Nation also is lifting weekend lockdowns to allow more vaccination events.

The actions in the latest public health emergency order will run through at least Feb. 15.

The above article is from The Associated Press.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Here's a breakdown of the number of cases reported in each county:

Maricopa: 478,354

Pima: 102,712

Pinal: 43,151

Coconino: 15,376

Navajo: 14,645

Apache: 9,684

Mohave: 19,782

La Paz: 2,261

Yuma: 35,318

Graham: 5,143

Cochise: 10,500

Santa Cruz: 7,453

Yavapai: 16,407

Gila: 6,064

Greenlee: 527

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.