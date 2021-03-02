There have been 767,379 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13,576 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Wednesday.

PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Major updates:

There have been 702,664 total vaccines administered and 109,617 people who have received both doses of the vaccine as of Tuesday.

The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

More vaccine appointments open up for Phoenix Municipal Stadium at 9 a.m.

The Arizona Department of Health Services has announced 21,000 more much-needed COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be made available starting Wednesday at 9 a.m.

2,296 new cases, 214 new deaths reported Wednesday

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,296 new cases and 214 new deaths on Wednesday.

The department did not say whether the high death count was due to death certificate matching.

Arizona has given 702,664 COVID-19 vaccine doses as of Tuesday.

The department said all the vaccine appointments for February are booked at both state-run sites. It was not immediately known when appointments for March would be made available.

The department reports the number of new cases on the day the cases were reported to them by counties and hospitals, not on the day when someone was diagnosed with the virus.

There are 518 hospitalizations per 1 million in Arizona as of Monday, according to The COVID Tracking Project. You can find more data from the project here.

Arizona reached 700,000 coronavirus cases on Jan. 22, 600,000 on Jan. 9, 500,000 on Dec. 28, 400,000 on Dec. 12, 300,000 on Nov. 23, 200,000 on Aug. 27, 100,000 on July 6 and 50,000 cases on June 21.

The state reached 13,000 coronavirus deaths on on Jan. 29, 12,000 on Jan. 22, 11,000 on Jan. 15, 10,000 on Jan. 9, 9,000 on Jan. 1, 8,000 on Dec. 22, 7,000 on Dec. 9, 6,000 on Nov. 3, 5,000 on Aug. 29, 4,000 on Aug. 6, 3,000 deaths on July 23, 2,000 on July 9 and 1,000 on June 5.

There were 11,969 cases reported on the collection date of Jan. 4, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Dec. 28, with 11,575 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of deaths was Jan. 18, when 145 people died. The day with the second-highest number of deaths was Jan. 13, when 144 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public, and stay home when possible.

Arizona health department sets up hotline to report businesses

The Arizona Department of Health Services has set up two ways for people to report local businesses that are not following COVID-19 guidelines.

People can report businesses through a hotline or through an online form:

Submit a complaint online at www.azhealth.gov/complianceCOVID19

Calling the COVID-19 Compliance Hotline at 1-844-410-2157

“There’s a role for the public as well: If you believe a business isn’t following these requirements, which were established for the safety of customers, employees, and the broader public, ADHS encourages you to share your concerns so local and state officials can follow up as needed,” AZDHS said in a statement.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Wednesday

There have been 767,379 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 13,576 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona.

That's an increase from the 765,083 confirmed cases and 13,362 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Tuesday.

There were 2,296 new cases reported on Wednesday, a decrease from the 2,938 new cases reported on Tuesday.

There were 214 new deaths reported on Wednesday, a decrease from the 238 new deaths reported on Tuesday.

In total, 12,989 new tests were reported on Wednesday, an increase from the 9,814 new tests reported on Tuesday.

There have been a total of 3,908,867 PCR and Serology tests reported to the state as of Wednesday.

14.3% of those tests have been positive as of Wednesday, the same since Sunday.

Here's a breakdown of the number of cases reported in each county:

Maricopa: 478,354

Pima: 102,712

Pinal: 43,151

Coconino: 15,376

Navajo: 14,645

Apache: 9,684

Mohave: 19,782

La Paz: 2,261

Yuma: 35,318

Graham: 5,143

Cochise: 10,500

Santa Cruz: 7,453

Yavapai: 16,407

Gila: 6,064

Greenlee: 527

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.