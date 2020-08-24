In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

PHOENIX — In an effort to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak in Arizona, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Monday, Aug. 24.

Major updates:

There have been 198,103 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 4,771 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Sunday.

The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered.

but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered. Scroll down to see how many cases are in each ZIP code and additional information.

Arizona educators urge Gov. Ducey to create statewide classroom plan

The Arizona Education Association issued a statement on Friday urging Gov. Doug Ducey to create a statewide plan for reopening classrooms.

"It is time for you to act in the best interests of our children and their educators. Arizona needs a statewide plan regarding school safety," the statement read in part.

Ducey is allowing school districts to create their own plans for reopening to cater to local area needs. Some districts have already reopened, but with some push back from staff.

AZDHS has created a guidance plan for reopening classrooms. Districts can choose to reopen even if they don't meet the state recommendations.

The Arizona Education Association calls upon Governor Ducey to implement a statewide COVID-19 school safety plan to ensure the health and safety of our children and their educators. Read AEA’s letter to the Governor 👇🏽 https://t.co/jkVWqjffqv pic.twitter.com/uMpMExh0mr — AZ Education Assoc. 🍎🏫🎒📚✏️ (@ArizonaEA) August 21, 2020

Navajo Nation reports no recent COVID-19 deaths

The Navajo Department of Health reported 12 new COVID-19 positive cases for the Navajo Nation and no recent deaths.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases is 9,547.

The total number of deaths remains 493 as reported on Saturday.

Reports indicate that 7,061 individuals have recovered from COVID-19.

91,888 COVID-19 tests have been administered.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older) is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.