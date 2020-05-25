The path towards reopening Arizona has started, but it will be gradual. In an effort to track the changes, 12 News has started a daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Monday, May 25.

Major updates:

There are 16,339 people with confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 800 coronavirus-related deaths, as of Sunday morning.

The state does not record how many people have recovered.

Maricopa County residents will get texts if they test positive

Maricopa County Department of Public Health will text residents who have a positive COVID-19 test.

The text will tell them about what they need to do to take care of themselves and reduce the spread of disease.

The text message will share three things:

A link to a secure form that will gather initial information and provide infection control guidance

A phone number to a hotline with medical professionals who can answer questions

A webpage where residents can verify the text, phone number and link are from MCDPH

This text will come once Public Health is notified of their positive diagnostic (PCR or antigen) test result.

Within a few days, a disease investigator will call the person to conduct a thorough interview to learn about their illness and provide more guidance on when to get medical care and how to prevent spread to household contacts and others.

The interview will also uncover who may have been exposed, so that contact tracers can follow up with those individuals to advise them of the exposure, what symptoms they need to watch for, when to get tested and how to avoid infecting others.

Navajo Nation cases reach 4,689 with 156 deaths

The Navajo Department of Health reported 56 new cases of COVID-19 for the Navajo Nation as of Sunday.

There are now 4,689 confirmed cases of coronavirus on Navajo Nation as of Sunday.

The total number of deaths has reached 156 as of Sunday.

Preliminary reports from eight health care facilities indicate that approximately 1,400 individuals have recovered from COVID-19, with more reports still pending.

On Monday, the Navajo Nation Office of the President and Vice President, in coordination with the Navajo Veterans Administration, will host a wreath laying ceremony on Memorial Day to honor military men and women who lost their lives defending our country and those missing in action, and a food distribution for Navajo veterans to assist them during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map below and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

