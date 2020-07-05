Here are the events that have announced new dates after they were postponed due to the coronavirus.

PHOENIX — A number of events in Arizona were canceled in early 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Doug Ducey issued a stay-at-home order across the state until May 15, but some businesses, like restaurants and salons, were able to open up before as long as they followed specific guidelines.

Here are the events that announced new dates as Arizona reopens and restrictions on gatherings are expected to be slowly lifted.

Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival

The Chandler Chamber Ostrich Festival was rescheduled for Oct. 31 through Nov. 1.

It will be held at Tumbleweed Park in Chandler.

The event was originally scheduled to take place March 13-15.

Anyone who already bought tickets will be able to use them during the rescheduled dates.

Phoenix Pride

Phoenix Pride has been rescheduled for Nov. 7 and 8.

The festival will be held at Steele Indian School Park in Phoenix.

The hours will be from noon to 9 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday.

The parade will be held in Phoenix.

It will begin on Sunday at 10 a.m. at Third Street and Thomas Road and will continue northbound up Third Street to Indian School Road.

Country Thunder, the annual music festival, has been rescheduled for Oct. 31 through Nov. 1.

It will be held in Florence, Arizona. The four headliners that were announced last November re-confirmed that they will play Halloween weekend.

Kane Brown will play Thursday night, followed by Eric Church on Friday, Dustin Lynch on Saturday and Luke Combs on Sunday.

Any single-day tickets that were purchased for the original dates will be honored for the headliner they were purchased for.

Italian Festival of Arizona

The 7th Annual Italian Festival of Arizona has been rescheduled for Oct. 17 and 18.

It will be held in downtown Phoenix. A specific location has not been announced yet. It was originally scheduled for March 14 and 15. More information can be found here.

