Herd immunity in Summer '21: Main takeaways from Maricopa County's vaccine rollout plan

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors recently outlined their plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — It will still be a long time before citizens in the state can expect to return to a pre-COVID world.

The general population will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated until at least April 2021, according to a recent Maricopa County Board of Supervisors meeting.

The meeting Monday outlined the county's plan for distributing the vaccine once it arrives in the state in the coming weeks.

Here are the main takeaways you should know from the meeting:

Herd immunity will not be achieved until summer 2021

Herd immunity, also known as population immunity, is a concept used to represent the idea of a population being protected from a virus if enough of the population become vaccinated.

The idea has been shared since earlier this year when the COVID-19 pandemic first began. The World Health Organization (WHO) has explained that vaccinations are the only sure way to obtain herd immunity.

The question of herd immunity was brought up to the Executive Director of the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, Marcy Flanagan, at the board meeting.

"We don't believe herd immunity is going to be reached until...at the earliest, Spring. More likely, it'll be the Summer of 2021," Flanagan said.

Certain groups will be prioritized for the vaccine and the general public will not able to get vaccinated until later next year.

Who will be getting the vaccine first, second, and third?

Flanagan also laid out the predicted schedule of who will be prioritized to receive the vaccine and when they can expect to receive it. The county's plan exists in three phases.

The state and individual counties decide who would receive the vaccine first. The people in the prioritized groups in each phase will be assessed on how high risk they are based on a variety of metrics, including risk of exposure, economic impact of the loss of work, and availability to telework.

Phase One (December 2020 to Spring 2021):



This will take place right when the state receives the first batch of vaccines. Flanagan also clarified that the vaccine is expected to come through at a "slow drip" speed, as the CDC has recommended that officials make plans assuming there will not be enough to go around at first.



Arizona is expected to receive 200,000 doses this month, Flanagan said. Some of that initial batch of doses will be taken to pharmacies and tribes with the goal of immunizing long-term car facility staff in critical areas.



Phase 1a, which will happen between December 2020 through early 2021, will have vaccinations ready for healthcare personnel, emergency medical system (EMS) workers, and long-term care, assisted living, and skilled nursing staff and residents.



Phase 1b & 1c, from early 2021 to Spring 2021, will offer the rest of the vaccinations to remaining healthcare workers, high-risk individuals above the age of 65, and other essential workers including teachers, law enforcement, and childcare workers.

Phase Two (Spring 2021 to Summer 2021):



It'll be in early spring of next year when there should be enough of the supply of the vaccines to meet demand. This is when vaccinations can start being offered beyond the initial priority populations.

Here, the remainder of the priority groups will receive the vaccine, if necessary, along with critical workers in other fields and the general public.

Phase Three (Summer 2021 and beyond):

This is when the vaccination rollout plan will shift over to a routine strategy, and a sufficient supply of the vaccines to meet public demand will still be in place.

The same populations will be allowed to get the vaccine here as in Phase Two, being anyone still needed to get the vaccine from Phase 1, critical workers, and the general population.