PHOENIX — A blood bank based in Arizona is encouraging healthy people to keep donating amid the coronavirus outbreak that has sickened hundreds of people nationwide and at least five people in Arizona so far.

Vitalant announced in a press release that the company and other blood centers nationwide are urging healthy individuals to donate blood "to ensure patients have the lifesaving blood they need."

The move comes as public health officials worldwide are enacting a number of measures to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“Hospitals will be extremely challenged if COVID-19 infections increase. The last thing we want them worrying about is having enough blood for trauma victims and cancer patients," Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s chief medical and scientific officer, said in a statement.

"That’s why it’s imperative that healthy individuals donate blood at drives and blood donation sites now."

Vitalant said it is in need of all blood types and components, but there is a "significant need" for platelets and type O blood donations.

Anyone who has visited Mainland China, South Korea, Iran and Italy within 28 days, has had a COVID-19 infection or was exposed to someone suspected of having a COVID-19 infection should not donate.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control, the risk of contracting COVID-19 is currently low,” Vassallo said.

“Furthermore, due to the nature of the virus, it is highly unlikely that it can be transmitted through blood transfusions.”

Vitalant has 127 nationwide donation centers and 30,000 mobile blood drives across 40 states.

