WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — The Navajo Nation is now under a public health state of emergency declared by tribal President Jonathan Nez due to the growing spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Nev's office said in a statement announcing the declaration Wednesday that there were no confirmed cases on the the tribé's sprawling reservation that includes parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

But Nez said the declaration is a “proactive measure to help ensure the Navajo Nation’s preparedness and the health and well-being of the Navajo people."

Nez also imposed travel restrictions for all executive-branch employees For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms.

But for some, it can cause more severe illness.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Trump bans travel from most of Europe, Viking and Princess cruises suspend service

RELATED: 9 people in Arizona test positive for coronavirus