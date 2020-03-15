PHOENIX — Some Valley grocery stores are changing store hours due to extra demand for certain items during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Department of Homeland Security does not encourage people to stock up on cleaning supplies or toilet paper during a pandemic, and the Red Cross says people should have two weeks of food and water for any emergency, not just coronavirus.

RELATED: Preparing for a pandemic doesn’t include stocking up on toilet paper

Even so, many store shelves across the nation have been emptied as people stockpile supplies.

On Sunday, March 15, all Fry’s Food Stores locations in Arizona will be closing at 10 p.m. and reopening Monday, March 16, at 6 a.m. The new adjusted store hours will be 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. 7 days a week.

This list will be updated.

RELATED:

- Self-isolate and chill? | How dating apps are responding to coronavirus fears, meeting up during a pandemic

- Why we're closing schools, avoiding events, and suspending sports to stop the coronavirus

- President Trump declares national emergency on coronavirus