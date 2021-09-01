Ducey announces $65 million from CDC to strengthen vaccine rollout

"The funding from the CDC will help amp up vaccine distribution, reach communities in need, and protect Arizonans from the virus," said Ducey.

PHOENIX — Arizona will receive $65,769,416 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support Covid-19 vaccination sites throughout the state.

“We want to get Arizonans vaccinated as quickly, safely and efficiently as possible,” said Gov. Doug Ducey. “There’s no time to waste. COVID-19 is spreading, our medical professionals are working around the clock, and Arizonans who want the vaccine deserve to get it without delay.

The funding from the CDC will help amp up vaccine distribution, reach communities in need, and protect Arizonans from the virus."

How will the funding be used?

Connecting with communities that may face difficulties reaching a vaccine site;

Engaging with communities that have low confidence in vaccines;

Ensuring high-quality, safe and equitable vaccine distribution;

Developing community engagement strategies to promote COVID-19 vaccination efforts;

Supporting high vaccination uptake in tribal nations; and more.

The state has invested $85 million in recruiting 750 nurses to help with staffing. So far, 348 have arrived of whom 264 came this week. All of these nurses are from out-of-state.

Also, $25 million of state investment in staffing was given to larger hospitals.

Next week, Arizona expects to receive a projected total of 581,425 doses of the vaccine, but to date, only 123,000 Arizonans have received their shot with only 2,100 people fully vaccinated.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, more than 180 vaccination sites have been added this week as more counties prepare to begin Phase 1b vaccinations next week. State Farm Stadium in Glendale will be utilized as a 24/7 COVID-19 vaccination site beginning Monday, Jan. 11, according to Gov. Doug Ducey's office.

The CDC partnered with CVS and Walgreens and began vaccinating skilled nursing facilities the week of December 27, and so far more than 2,000 long-term care facilities have signed up for onsite clinics for both residents and staff. More than 80 facilities have had one vaccination visit.

ADHS says additional statewide sites will be phased in as supplies become available this month through March.

More than 650 providers have onboarded with ADHS and are approved to receive the vaccine.

More than 850 pharmacies have enrolled in the CDC Retail Pharmacy Program to provide in-store vaccinations.

COVID-19 News and Updates

Subscribe to the 12 News YouTube channel to receive notifications on the latest videos about the latest information on the coronavirus.