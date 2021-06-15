Gov. Ducey: Arizona college students not required to get COVID-19 vaccine, wear masks

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey issued a new executive order on Tuesday that prevents public universities and community colleges in Arizona from requiring students to get a COVID-19 vaccine, show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination, take mandatory COVID-19 tests or wear masks.
This comes a day after Ducey took to Twitter to voice opposition to an email sent out by Arizona State University saying that "all students enrolled in an on-campus academic program for 2021-2022 will be vaccinated."
The ASU email said students were expected to be fully vaccinated two weeks prior to starting classes on campus on Aug. 19.
However, Team 12's Josh Sanders spoke with ASU officials on Tuesday morning who said the university is NOT mandating the COVID-19 vaccine for students.
The executive order from Ducey provides exemptions for the institutions for students participating in medical or clinical training.
The order also doesn't prevent institutions from encouraging students to get vaccinated nor does it prevent institutions from providing testing or asking for voluntary mask usage, consistent with CDC guidance.
A public university will be permitted to require testing due to a significant COVID-19 outbreak in a shared student housing setting, but must receive approval from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
According to ADHS, Arizona has administered over 6.2 million vaccine doses so far and just over 3 million people. In total 48.1% of Arizonans have received at least one dose.
