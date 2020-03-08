Gov. Doug Ducey to meet with President Trump in Washington regarding COVID-19

Gov. Doug Ducey's office announced the governor will travel to Washington D.C. this week to meet with President Trump, officials and experts regarding coronavirus.

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is traveling to Washington D.C. this week to meet with President Donald Trump, Trump administration officials and public health experts regarding the coronavirus pandemic, a spokesperson for Ducey's office confirmed.

Gov. Ducey is scheduled to meet with President Trump and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force on Wednesday in the Oval Office.

On Thursday, Gov. Ducey will participate in a plenary session of the Council of Governors and meet with other health officials on the pandemic.

President Trump visited Arizona in May of this year, where he applauded Arizona's efforts with the coronavirus pandemic.

He also visited a Honeywell plant in Phoenix, making N95 masks to support the federal response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 1,000 new cases and 14 new deaths on Monday.

It was the second straight day with more than 1,000 newly reported cases. It was also the second straight day that the number of newly reported deaths was less than 20.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 179,000 on Monday. The state's death toll topped 3,700 on Saturday, just over a week after reaching 3,000.