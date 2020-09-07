Gov. Doug Ducey orders restaurants to reduce capacity to 50 percent as Arizona coronavirus cases reach 112K

The order came on the same day that Arizona's official coronavirus death toll reached 2,000 and the number of confirmed cases topped 112,000.

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey announced on Thursday an executive order will be put in place to reduce restaurant dine-in capacity to 50 percent as the number of illnesses and deaths from COVID-19 continue to rise in Arizona.

The new order came on the same day that Arizona's official death toll from the coronavirus reached 2,000 and the number of confirmed coronavirus cases topped 112,000.

As of Thursday morning, there have been 112,671 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Arizona and 2,038 coronavirus-related deaths, according to the state's latest numbers.

That's an increase from 108,614 cases and 1,963 coronavirus-related deaths reported as of Wednesday.

A week ago, there were 87,425 cases and 1,757 deaths reported in Arizona.

Thursday also marked the fifth straight day with more than 3,000 new cases reported in Arizona.

The number of coronavirus cases in Arizona continue to rise at a rapid pace.

On Wednesday, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached the 108,000 mark, only two days after reaching 100,000.

Arizona reached 50,000 coronavirus cases a little over two weeks ago, on June 21. The state reached 1,000 coronavirus deaths about a month ago, on June 5.

The data collected by the Arizona Department of Health Services is also lagged.

There were 5,235 cases reported on the collection date of June 29, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of reported deaths was June 25, when 40 people died. That is subject to change.

Health officials continued to stress that people should continue social distancing, wearing masks in public and stay home when possible.