Golfland Sunsplash sues Gov. Ducey over order to close during pandemic

The Mesa waterpark has been open sporadically since the beginning of summer as Arizona works to control the spread of the virus.

MESA, Ariz. — An Arizona waterpark filed a lawsuit against Gov. Doug Ducey on Monday arguing the governor unfairly forced them to close during the pandemic.

Golfland Sunsplash in Mesa has been open sporadically since the beginning of summer as Arizona works to control the spread of the virus.

Ducey issued an executive order in June that mandated bars, gyms, movie theaters and water and tubing parks be closed until the end of July. That order was later extended for another two weeks.

Sunsplash General Manager Steve Carlston argues that their water parks were unfairly singled out and that some state water parks were allowed to stay open.

“It is simply unacceptable that we were forced to close while several other waterparks across the state, including a state-operated waterpark, have been allowed to remain open,” Carlston argued. “Even when called to the state’s attention that other parks were still open, the state still took no action.”

Carlston did not provide examples of parks that were still open.

The suit isn’t the first directed at Ducey since issuing the executive order. Mountainside Fitness CEO Tom Hatten has been a vocal opponent of the order and sued the state to stay open.

Gyms scored a victory last Tuesday when a judge ruled that businesses should be given an opportunity to reopen.

A group of over two dozen bar owners also filed a lawsuit against Ducey in July. That suit is ongoing.

The Arizona Department of Health Services released benchmarks for businesses to reopen during the pandemic on Monday, and Carlson says Sunsplash exceeds the recommendations.