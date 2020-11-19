Glendale Union HSD to return to remote learning as COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Arizona

In the release, numbers show the district has "hit red for the second consecutive week and are now in red in two different categories."

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Officials from the Glendale Union High School District have announced Thursday that they will return to remote learning, according to a release from the district.

In the release, numbers show the district has "hit red for the second consecutive week and are now in red in two different categories." Cases per 100,000 people are at 169.14 and percent positivity is at 11.9%, both categories are in the red.

A second week in the red area results in a transition from hybrid to remote learning, the release read. Based on the data, the following GUHSD schools/programs will return to Virtual/Remote Learning from home with Onsite/Safe Space Support beginning Friday, November 20:

Apollo High School

Cortez High School

Glendale High School (already in remote learning from home)

Greenway High School

Independence High School (already in remote learning from home)

Moon Valley High School

Sunnyslope High School

Thunderbird High School

Washington High School

Northern Academy

Next Step

GUHSD Online Learning Academy

District officials released the following remarks in the email release.

"We recognize the impact this decision has on our families; however, we believe it is the best one for the health and safety of our students and staff members. We will continue to monitor the health benchmarks and will continue to provide regular updates to our families. Please feel free to contact your teen’s school if you have questions or concerns and visit our website for additional information and resources."