Glendale police officer dies of COVID-19 complications

Officer Lonnie Durham died on Aug. 2 after being placed on a ventilator, Glendale police said.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — An officer from the Glendale Police Department has died due to complications of COVID-19, officials confirmed Monday.

Officer Lonnie Durham died on Aug. 2 after spending more than a decade with the Glendale police.

Durham battled with the virus for over a week before needing to be hospitalized and placed on a ventilator. It is not known whether Durham was vaccinated or not.

Durham is survived by his wife, four children and his brother, detective Brent Durham, and father, sergeant Mark Durham, who both work with Glendale PD. He was awarded both a medal of valor and a lifesaving award while being with the department since 2008, Glendale police said.

A memorial page was set up for Durham and donations can be made to the family here.

"Lonnie was very devoted to his career with the Glendale Police Department and he loved the community he served," Durham's family wrote on the memorial page. "He was the type of officer that you knew always had (your) back. Lonnie was also very compassionate and treated everyone with respect and dignity."

The 7-day average of Arizona COVID-19 deaths has seen a 152% increase since July 26, data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows.

Other Arizona COVID-19 numbers, including the 7-day average of COVID-19 cases, ICU bed use, inpatient bed use, and ventilators in use, have also seen increases over the past two weeks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said the highly contagious Delta variant is responsible for 83% of new cases, 99% of those are unvaccinated people.

COVID-19 News and Updates