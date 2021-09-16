Glendale man sees light at the end of a 10-month battle with COVID-19

Doctors said he had a 1% chance of surviving, now he's learning to walk again.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — COVID-19 has been a nearly 10-month roller coaster for one Glendale family.

It’s a story of determination and hope.

“I was scared. He was gasping for air,” said Linda Chan.

In January, Linda Chan rushed her boyfriend Conrad Pabustan to the emergency room where he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He was eventually put on a ventilator.

“If the vaccines had been out then, then we would’ve gotten the vaccine that’s for sure,” said Chan.

Days would turn into weeks – Chen wasn’t allowed to visit Pabustan because of COVID restrictions. All she could do was wait by the phone for any updates.

“'There is a less than 1% chance that he was going home to you.' I would get that call every single night at 3 a.m.,” said Chan, tearfully.

Still, she knew Pabustan was a fighter

“He would want to come home to our 6-year-old son,” said Chan.

After a few months, she was finally able to visit him. That’s when there was a glimmer of hope shining through the nightmare.

“He finally opened his eyes when I mentioned our son’s name and then he turned towards my voice. Which is something he had not done,” said Chan.

Almost 10 months later, Pabustan is able to sit up and is in rehab learning how to walk again. Chen said it’s a miracle.

“I am so amazed. So amazed that he’s made it this far because we were at the point where we didn’t even know if he was going to make it at all,” said Chan.

There’s a chance Pabustan could be going home in a few weeks. Chen said he still has a long recovery ahead and may need a kidney transplant.

If you would like to help the family, visit their GoFundMe page.

