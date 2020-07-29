Glendale entrepreneurs find success in solving pandemic-related problems

Glendale’s Amy Kaiserman owns Bubble Huts, a company that produces inflatable luxury tents for the glamping industry.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Valley entrepreneurs have used the last five months of coronavirus lockdown to develop new products to problems never seen before.

Glendale’s Amy Kaiserman owns Bubble Huts, a company that produces inflatable luxury tents for the glamping industry.

Kaiserman’s daughter was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spent seven days in the hospital.

“I had to drop her off at the curb of the emergency room and I didn’t know if I was going to see her again,” Kaiserman said.

Her daughter has since recovered. But when she was sent home, Kaiserman had to figure out how to take care of her without begin exposed to the virus herself.

Using the material they make the bubble tents out of, Kaiserman made a plastic door seal attached to the door frame. It has a resealable hatch to make deliveries.

“It allowed me to give her medications and her food also without having to go completely inside the room,” Kaiserman said.

At the same time in Mesa, Andrew Martinez had a problem too; how to go shopping without touching the cart.

“I really wanted to make sure that I was doing my part to make sure that I didn’t contract anything or give it to my sister's kids or my mom that’s compromised already,” Martinez said.

His solution was the Grippy, a neoprene, washable shopping cart handle cover.