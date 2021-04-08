Gila County school cancels classes after student tests positive with COVID-19

GILA COUNTY, Ariz. — An elementary school in Gila County canceled classes for the rest of the week after a student tested positive for COVID-19.
Dr. Deborah Dennison, the superintendent of San Carlos Unified School District, said on Wednesday that a coronavirus case was reported at Rice Elementary School.
Classes have been canceled for August 5 and 6.
“We are working directly with local health officials to address this situation,” Dennison said.
This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for the latest updates.
