Get vaccinated at Chase Field on Saturday, run the bases and receive a free ticket

PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks, along with the Arizona Department of Health Services and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, are hosting a unique COVID-19 vaccination event on Saturday, June 5, where all participants will get on the field and later receive a free ticket to an upcoming game.

The free family vaccination event is for those age 12 and older. Each person vaccinated at the event will get the chance to run the bases and have their picture taken on the field.

The event will provide first dose Pfizer vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The second dose appointment will take place on June 26, also at Chase Field. After participants receive their second dose on June 26, they will receive a free offer for them and a guest to enjoy any Monday through Friday home D-backs game during the 2021 season.

Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are also permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. You can reserve your spot by clicking here or calling (844) 542-8201.

“With the school year coming to an end and families still looking for a simple, comfortable, and stress-free environment to get their family members vaccinated, we want to open the doors to Chase Field once again,” D-backs President and CEO Derrick Hall said in a release. “We know that this can be an overwhelming experience for some of our younger fans so we are proud to work with ADHS and BCBS on creating a family-friendly environment for them to get vaccinated.”

Looking for something to do with your family this weekend? Join us at Chase Field and get the whole family (ages 12+) vaccinated! https://t.co/GUJyNsbg5u pic.twitter.com/k3JtPEK3ie — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) June 4, 2021

Arizona health officials said on Thursday that the state will begin the process of phasing out state-run vaccine sites as they move toward increasing neighborhood options. All state-operated sites will be closed by June 28.

State-run vaccine sites have already started phasing out. June 5 will be the last day that people can to get their first vaccine and schedule a second dose before the official closing date.

To find appointment information, visit the ADHS website.

Since the start of vaccine administration, state sites have given 1.6 million doses to nearly 900,000 people, according to ADHS.

