Here's how to pick up free COVID test kits from your local library

The Maricopa County Library District is handing out COVID-19 self-test kits on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. They'll be available while supplies last.

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Need an at-home COVID-19 test earlier than the end of January? Maricopa County libraries may be your answer.

The county's libraries are handing out free test kits on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m., according to the library district's website.

The kits will be handed out at the following locations:

Asante Library

Ed Robson Library

Fairway Library (Walk-Up Pickup only)

Fountain Hills Library

Goodyear Library

Litchfield Park Library

Northwest Regional Library

Perry Library

Southeast Regional Library

Sun City Library (Walk-Up Pickup only)

White Tank Library

North Valley Regional Library (Will begin distribution at 3:30 pm due to operating hours)

Kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. One kit with two tests will be given per vehicle.

The district is not expecting to hand out masks after Wednesday due to the national shortage.

The following libraries will not be handing out test kits on Wednesday:

Aguila Library

El Mirage Library

Gila Bend Library

Guadalupe Library

Hollyhock Library

Queen Creek Library

Maricopa County is the United States’ 4th largest county in terms of population with 4,485,414 people, according to the 2020 Census.

The county contains around 63% of Arizona’s population and is 9,224 square miles. That makes the county larger than seven U.S. states (Rhode Island, Delaware, Connecticut, Hawaii, New Jersey, Massachusetts and New Hampshire).

One of the largest park systems in the nation is also located in Maricopa County. The county has an estimated 120,000 acres of open space parks that includes hundreds of miles of trails, nature centers and campgrounds.

The county’s seat is located in Phoenix, which is also the state capital and the census-designated 5th most populous city in the United States.