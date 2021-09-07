Former Phoenix Suns player, Cedric Ceballos, in ICU with COVID-19

The former NBA player revealed he was hospitalized for going on 10 days on Twitter.

PHOENIX — Cedric Ceballos, a former Phoenix Suns player, revealed Tuesday he's been in the hospital fighting against COVID-19.

Ceballos announced on Twitter that he has been in the ICU for 10 days due to coronavirus.

"I am asking ALL family, friends, prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery," Ceballos posted on Twitter.

On my 10th day in ICU, COVID-19 is officially kicking my but, I am asking ALL family, friends , prayer warriors healers for your prayers and well wish for my recovery.

If I have done and anything to you in the past , allow me to publicly apologize.

My fight is not done…..

Thx pic.twitter.com/r9QZBpfmEI — Cedric Ceballos (@cedceballos) September 7, 2021

Ceballos was a forward for the Suns for six seasons between 1991 to 1996. He also played for the Detroit Pistons, the Dallas Mavericks, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat.

Ceballos averaged 14.3 points and 5.3 rebounds in 609 NBA games. He might be best remembered for winning the 1992 Slam Dunk Contest while blindfolded.

The 52-year-old is co-owner of the ABA's Arizona Scorpions.

