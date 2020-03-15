FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The city of Flagstaff has declared a State of Emergency in order to seek resources and recovery assistance, according to an official press release.

Mayor Coral Evans stated that the city is working closely with Coconino County Health and Human Services to monitor the situation and ensure the safety of the community.

“The economic impacts to our small businesses and our tourism industry, which is the backbone of our economy are severe,” Mayor Coral Evans said in a press release.

The city is continuing to plan and prepare for event and facility closures, along with staffing plans and work-from-home programs, with more details to come. The city also urged citizens to abide by safety announcements, advisories, and restrictions set by authorities.

This is a developing story and will update with information as it is relayed.

