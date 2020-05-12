First COVID vaccine to arrive in Arizona on Dec. 15

In the same way, Arizona rolled out drive-thru COVID testing, Health Department Director Dr. Cara Christ says Arizonans will eventually be able to get their shots on

ARIZONA, USA — Expect COVID-19 vaccines to be available to the general population by March or April of 2021. That’s according to Arizona’s top health official, releasing new details Friday about the state’s rollout of the vaccine.

Arizona is expected to receive nearly 400,000 vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna, each with a 95% success rate, beginning on Dec. 15. The vaccines will be distributed to priority group 1A.

It includes health care workers, residents of long-term care facilities and their staff and residents of group homes.

In the same way, Arizona rolled out drive-thru COVID testing, Health Department Director Dr. Cara Christ says Arizonans will eventually be able to get their shots on the run.

“There will be large drive-in sites with the ability to do high volumes of vaccinations quickly,” Dr. Christ said.

Next on the priority list will be essential workers. They include law enforcement, childcare workers and school employees.

The biggest challenge facing vaccine providers? Follow up. Recipients will need their second dose of the vaccine about two weeks after getting the first, otherwise the vaccine is ineffective. Providers will use reminder cards and electronic reminders to help recipients return for their second dose.

Dr. Christ says the burden of making sure the program is rolled out in an equitable way falls on 15 counties and three tribes.