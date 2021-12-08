First Arizona case of omicron COVID-19 variant found in Yavapai County

The quickly spreading variant was first found in the United States on Dec. 1.

ARIZONA, USA — The first case of the COVID-19 omicron variant has been confirmed in Arizona, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

The case was reported in Yavapai County. ADHS didn't elaborate on the patient's condition or where they may have contracted the virus.

“It’s natural to be concerned, but we should avoid overreacting to this news,” Leslie Horton, the director of Yavapai County Community Health Services, said. “Our best response to the Omicron variant, as with any other variant of concern, is renewing our focus on vaccination and following recommendations, such as staying home when sick, that are proven to reduce the spread.”

The variant, found in nearly 40 countries, was first confirmed in the U.S. on Dec. 1. Since then, health officials in several states have confirmed their own cases of the variant.

Omicron is the latest "variant of concern" as designated by the World Health Organization. The variant was first identified in South Africa in November but officials are not sure of its country of origin.

It's not yet known if the omicron variant has different symptoms or is more transmissible than other variants, the WHO said.

ADHS said the best defense against any strain of COVID-19 is getting your vaccine shot along with the booster.

Biden said the variant is cause for concern but not panic. In December, the White House extended the U.S. mandate for travelers to wear masks on airplanes, trains and buses as well as airports and train stations until mid-March.

The Biden administration is also requiring all travelers to the U.S., regardless of nationality or vaccination status, to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test within one day of boarding flights.

COVID-19 News and Updates