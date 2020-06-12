Family owned restaurants react to Governor Ducey's executive order to expand outdoor seating, it's not enough

“Our number one priority is safety, but we have to survive and navigate through this, we can’t if we don’t have the finances to back us from our state."

PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Public Health reported nearly 6,800 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 40 additional coronavirus related deaths.

Those brutal numbers are coming just days after Governor Doug Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ held a press conference to discuss the much anticipated vaccine and new executive orders to help local businesses.

“I’m issuing an executive order that will allow restaurants to extend their premises past sidewalks and other rights of way,” said Governor Ducey during his Wednesday press conference.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ducey showed support for restaurants and mitigation requirement for events including expanding outdoor seating but local businesses 12 News spoke with say the Governor needs to do more.

“It’s been catastrophic for the restaurant industry,” said Carly's Bistro owner Carla Logan.

Carla Logan owns Carly's Bistro on the Roosevelt Row District in downtown Phoenix and decided to go full outdoor service weeks ago. She's owned her bistro for 15 years and has been burning through her savings as the virus has crippled small family-owned businesses.

“Throughout the pandemic we’ve had to reduce hours. As certain times through the shutdown we were take-out only, now we’re outdoor dining only.”

Less than a week into December there have been more than 32,000 new cases of COVID-19.

Health experts have said outdoor eating is a way to reduce spread. Logan has about a dozen tables outside. “We applied for the COVID extension in August,” said Logan.

Carla says the Governor's executive order earlier this week helps and remains hopeful with the Pfizer vaccine on the horizon, but the small businesses like hers and others need the state to do more.

“We’re gonna need more assistance. We’ve seen outpouring from our community but it’s month eight of savings and operating on razon thin margins,” said Logan.

The City of Phoenix has already adjusted regulations to allow for more outdoor seating.

Then there's Ruben Gonzales who just opened his restaurant Industry Phx in the Melrose District in October.

“We were just pretty terrified until we weren’t,” said Gonzales.

He had planned to open his new restaurant at start of the year, that was until COVID-19 changed his plans.

“Well we can’t open; nothing is opening right now. Everything has closed down,” he said, recalling his process to open.

State safety mitigations during the summer months allowed Gonzales to prepare for when the timing was right by installing plexiglass throughout the restaurant and around the bar area.

“We were never open, so we were able to implement all the CDC guidelines pretense so no one could say we use to do this here,” said Gonzales.

However two months after opening Ruben and his general manager Rich Dolan are concerned what options they have if they must shut down.

“How do we keep our people working for us and not finding something else," he said. We weren’t able to apply for SBA loans or PPP loans because we weren’t effected yet, we were effected but we were open and operating yet.”

Businesses are only allowed to apply for the paycheck protection loan if they were operating before February. Ruben just wants his employees to have the same chance stay working as the country waits for the vaccine.