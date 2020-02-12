Family of Valley father battling COVID-19 receives a special gift

Robert Navarro is in the fight of his life. He’s been battling COVID-19 for the past three weeks at Banner University on a ventilator.

PHOENIX — My dad has such positive energy. A beautiful, beautiful personality. Really really hard not to like him,” said Angelina Navarro.

“It’s kind of a battle just because his oxygen levels go up and then his oxygen levels go down,” said Navarro.

Not to mention bouts with pneumonia. His daughter Angelina says it was a tough Thanksgiving.

“It’s definitely been a weird time for my family. I honestly didn’t think it would hit so close to home and this severe with my dad,” said Navarro.

Then the Monday before Thanksgiving Angelina got a surprise from her employer White Glove – a Michigan-based company that does marketing for financial advisors. The company created a GoFundMe account for co-workers to help pay for the Navarro family’s medical expenses.

“Throughout the day people kept pitching in, pitching in,” said Navarro.

By the end of the day, they surpassed their goal of $4,000. Truly big hearts, the company is based out of state and Angelina only knows most of her coworkers from zoom meetings.

“Beautiful people that are still out there that are caring and loving, generous especially during these hard times,” said Navarro.

Angelina says her father is improving a little bit and praying he can come home for Christmas; it will be a long recovery.

If you would like to help the family with medical expenses, visit here.

