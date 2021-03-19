Families could soon be reimbursed for COVID-19 funeral costs

FEMA will start accepting applications for funeral costs in April for families who lost a loved one to COVID-19.

ARIZONA, USA — Families who lost a loved one to COVID-19 could soon be reimbursed by the federal government for funeral costs.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is launching a reimbursement program in April, funded with $2 billion from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021 and the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The agency said it’s dedicated to helping ease some of the financial stress and burden caused by the virus. It will set up a toll-free phone number for people to apply. The exact date of when the program will open has not been announced.

“I think it’s going to be a tremendous help,” said Cathy Hernandez who lost her husband to COVID-19 last July. “You don’t realize until you’re in that position that you realize how expensive everything is to deal with.”

Her husband Richard, or also known to his family as “Dickie,” died within a matter of weeks of being diagnosed with the deadly virus. She was forced to retire early to qualify for certain widow benefits and give her husband a proper burial.

“For my family, it would make a difference, there is a lot that has to be taken care of financially,” Hernandez said.

Who is Eligible?

To be eligible for funeral assistance, you must meet these conditions:

• The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

• The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

• The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or a qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

• There is no requirement for the deceased person to have been a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or qualified alien.

How to Apply

In April, FEMA will begin accepting applications. Families are asked to keep and father documentation.

• An official death certificate that attributes the death directly or indirectly to COVID-19 and shows that the death occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

• Funeral expenses documents (receipts, funeral home contract, etc.) that include the applicant’s name, the deceased person’s name, the amount of funeral expense, and the dates the funeral expenses happened.

• Proof of funds received from other sources specifically for use toward funeral costs. The agency is not able to duplicate benefits received from burial or funeral insurance, financial assistance received from voluntary agencies, government agencies, or other sources.

How are Funds Received

If a person is eligible for funeral assistance, they will receive a check by mail, or funds by direct deposit, depending on which option they choose when applying for the assistance.

The amount to be reimbursed per family has not been announced.

