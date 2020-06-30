Some Arizona gyms remain open in defiance of Gov. Ducey's order to close

Some gyms, including Mountainside Fitness and Life Time Fitness are choosing to stay open after Gov. Ducey ordered Arizona gyms to close on Monday.

PHOENIX — Just weeks after allowing the state to begin reopening after closures to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 in Arizona, Gov. Doug Ducey issued an executive order Monday once again closing bars, gyms, movie theaters, water parks and tubing.

The order also pushed back the start of the 2020-21 school year to Aug. 17.

The businesses listed in the order were told to close by 8 p.m. Monday but several gyms in the Valley are choosing to stay open.

Gyms remaining open:

Reformed Pilates released a statement that said they feel they can remain open because they are a "by appointment" studio and not a gym.

Mountainside Fitness CEO and Founder Tom Hatten announced Monday that his company will sue the state to block Gov. Ducey's order closing gyms until July 27. That lawsuit is expected to be filed Tuesday by Mountainside Fitness. Life Time tells 12 News it supports Mountainside Fitness' lawsuit but Life Time has not formally joined it.

Life Time put the following statement on their website, saying fitness floors and fitness studios will close, but other amenities will remain open.

"The Life Time team will continue to serve our members in every area of the club possible while complying with revised restrictions by Governor Ducey. Pursuant with the Governor’s order, the fitness floor and studios are temporarily closed. The following amenities and services will remain open: pools, kids programming, tennis, saunas, steam rooms, whirlpool, cold plunge, locker rooms, LifeSpa, and our LifeCafe."

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema tweeted Tuesday that she called Life Time Biltmore to cancel her membership when she learned the health club was remaining open in defiance of Gov. Ducey's order.

The Body Lab sent the following email to members regarding its decision to remain open:

By now I'm sure you've seen the new Executive Order for the state that requires all gyms to shut down for the next 30 days. As we have adhered to the strictest guidelines and only have 6 people in class at a time, we are planning on staying open with business as usual.

﻿We will however, ask the following during this time:

Please wear a mask upon entering and walking to your bed, at which point you may remove it for the workout if you choose to. When class is over please put your mask back to exit the studio. All trainers will be wearing masks when teaching as well.

The owner of a small Crossfit Gym in Gilbert made a plea to Gov. Ducey of Facebook asking him to allow her gym to stay open.

Gyms currently closed: