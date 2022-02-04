Ex-Arizona county official out of jail due to COVID-19

A Coconino County judge granted Jeffrey Preston Lee’s request to temporarily carry out his sentence at home.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — A former Coconino and Navajo county official serving jail time for siphoning thousands of dollars in public money is back home for now because of COVID-19 spread.

The Arizona Daily Sun reports a Coconino County judge granted Jeffrey Preston Lee’s request Thursday to temporarily carry out his sentence at home.

Lee will return to court in six months. His attorney cited a recent COVID-19 outbreak and his client's heart condition.

Lee was sentenced to nine months for misusing more than $84,000 in public money over six years.

He was an emergency preparedness manager in Coconino County and oversaw the health department in Navajo County.

