There have been 857,347 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 17,238 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona as of Friday.

ARIZONA, USA — 12 News continues to track the changes with the coronavirus outbreak and vaccination efforts in Arizona with our daily live blog.

Here is the live blog for Saturday, April 24.

Major updates:

There have been 4,706,849 total vaccines administered as of Friday.

The state does not record how many people have recovered, but Johns Hopkins University estimates the number of people who have recovered

COVID-19 cases reported in Arizona on Friday

There have been 857,347 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 17,238 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona, according to the state health department data.

That's an increase from the 856,451 confirmed cases and 17,221 coronavirus-related deaths reported on Thursday.

A week ago, there were 852,570 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 17,153 deaths reported in Arizona.

ADHS to resume the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Dr. Cara Christ and the Arizona Department of Health Services has decided to resume the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the state.

The decision came after the CDC and FDA determined that clotting risk is low.

Dr. Cara Christ said in a statement:

“After recommending a pause out of an abundance of caution, we join our federal

partners in encouraging everyone to get vaccinated against COVID-19 with the

vaccine available to you.

Arizonans can be confident that all COVID-19 vaccines approved for emergency use, including the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, have undergone a thorough review for safety and efficacy. The federal review will continue on all of the vaccines as more people are vaccinated.”

Here is the latest information on COVID-19 vaccines in Arizona

The Arizona Department of Health Services said more than 4.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered as of Friday.

Who can get a COVID-19 vaccine?

The state and Maricopa and Pima counties have expanded vaccine eligibility to Arizonans 16 and older. Other counties are offering vaccines to people in Phase 1B. Gila County has extended vaccines to some people in Phase 1C and Mohave County opened vaccines to all adults. Learn more about the phases here.

How can I sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine?

You can sign up for a vaccine through the state here or find more information about finding up through the counties here.

Where can I get a COVID-19 vaccine?

There are seven locations where the state is administering vaccines: Gila River Arena in Glendale, Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, WestWorld in Scottsdale, Dexcom in Mesa, University of Arizona's Tucson campus, Northern Arizona University's Union Fieldhouse and Yuma Civic Center in Yuma. All other locations are run through the individual counties or federal programs.

COVID-19 data dashboard now includes vaccine information

The Arizona Department of Health Services updated its COVID-19 data dashboard to include information including vaccination numbers and demographic data.

The new information can be found on the dashboard in the tab right next to the summary tab where daily coronavirus cases, deaths, and testing numbers are updated.

You can see the updated dashboard here.

Free masks available for some Arizonans

The Arizona Department of Health Services announced that some Arizonans would be able to get free masks from the state.

The department partnered with Hanes to provide free face masks to Arizona’s most vulnerable populations.

Anyone who is part of a vulnerable population (including, but not limited to, individuals with medical conditions or individuals age 65 or older), a student (or parents on behalf of students), school staff member or who may not be able to purchase one is able to get a free mask.

Each other will provide five washable, reusable cloth face masks, one order per household.

The department hopes to give out two million cloth face masks.

Anyone with questions can visit the department's FAQs page or contact Hanes at 1-800-503-6698.

Arizona releases ZIP code locations of coronavirus cases, other data

The Arizona Department of Health Services has released expanded data points regarding coronavirus cases in the state.

The AZDHS website now features the location of confirmed cases in Arizona by zip code.

You can see the current ZIP code map here and can find yours by clicking around or searching for your ZIP code in the top right of the map.

More information on coronavirus cases from Friday

There have been 857,347 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 17,238 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Arizona.

There were 896 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday, an increase from the 647 new cases reported on Thursday.

There were 17 new coronavirus-related deaths reported on Friday, a decrease from the 22 new deaths reported on Thursday.

There were 12,433 cases reported on the collection date of Jan. 4, the day with the most collected diagnoses so far. The day with the second-most collected diagnoses so far was on Jan. 5, with 11,754 cases. That is subject to change.

Health officials said the day with the highest number of deaths was Jan. 18, when 177 people died. The day with the second-highest number of deaths was Jan. 13, when 172 people died. That is subject to change.

In total, 25,872 new diagnostic tests were reported on Friday, a decrease from the 29,929 new tests reported on Thursday.

There have been a total of 9,034,084 diagnostic tests reported to the state as of Friday.

10.5% of those tests have been positive as of Friday, down from 10.5% on Thursday.

Here's a breakdown of the number of cases reported in each county:

Maricopa: 533,368

Pima: 114,721

Pinal: 50,906

Coconino: 17,592

Navajo: 16,127

Apache: 11,294

Mohave: 22,524

La Paz: 2,452

Yuma: 37,027

Graham: 5,540

Cochise: 11,863

Santa Cruz: 7,911

Yavapai: 18,586

Gila: 6,867

Greenlee: 569

Click on the links below to find more information from each county's health department:

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

The best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Wear face coverings while in public.

Practice social distancing while in public.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.