Even with new CDC recommendations, some businesses still require mask-wearing

The CDC announced fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks. However, many stores say they are still requiring masks.

TEMPE, Ariz. — The CDC now says that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in public, but not all businesses are revising their restrictions.

Some national chains including Macy’s, Starbucks, Home Depot, CVS, Target, Walgreens, and Kroger, which owns Fry’s, still require masks for everyone. But stores that allow fully vaccinated people to go without are Costco, Trader Joe’s and Walmart.

Local businesses are playing it by ear.

“The City of Tempe still wants us to wear masks, so I’m abiding by that until I find that everybody’s not doing it anymore,” said Gil Schmitt.

Sparky’s Old Town Creamery in Tempe is sticking with its mask mandate. Cactus Sports in Tempe is as well.

“It’s hard enough to police people when they come in the door and who’s going to show a card? Like which customer is really going to say 'Hey! Here’s my vax card,'” said Troy Scoma the owner of Cactus Sports.

Scoma said that he will consider lifting his mask requirement when his staff is fully vaccinated.

“Once we’re vaccinated as a staff, then we don’t want to have to make our guests wear masks,” said Scoma.

The mayor of Tucson called for the city council to consider lifting its mask mandate next week.

“All the cities should be doing the same thing,” said Schmitt.

But the main thing is that people are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

“We’re ready to move on and take the next steps forward to getting back to the normalcy we’ve all been waiting for,” said Scoma.

COVID-19 News and Updates