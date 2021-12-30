Embry Health sees record number of COVID-19 tests in Arizona

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.
Embry Health is experiencing record-high rates of COVID-19 testing this week.
The health provider said its testing sites set a new daily record Wednesday by logging 26,358 appointments, which is about 60% more than the numbers seen the week before.
On Tuesday, Embry scheduled about 25,000 testing appointments.
Embry Health said its positivity rate for the coronavirus remains high. As of Tuesday, its 7-day average positivity rate was 19.6%.
There will be nine testing sites open throughout the Valley for residents needing to get tested on New Year's Day:
- Peoria Sports Complex (SCX)- 16101 N. 83rd Ave, Peoria
- Estrella Mountain C.C. (EMCC)- 3000 N Dysart Rd, Avondale
- Phoenix College (PCX)- 3100-3148 N 11th Ave Parking, Phoenix
- Metro Center (MTC)- 9803 N. Metro Pkwy, Phoenix
- Chaparral Business Center (CBC)
- Mesa C.C. (MCC)- 1833 W Southern Ave, Phoenix
- Poston Butte H.S. (PBH)- 32375 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley
- South Price Rd (SPR)- 3350 South Price Rd, Tempe
- Chandler-Gilbert C.C. (CGCC)- 2626 E. Pecos Rd, Chandler
Testing appointments can be scheduled through the Embry Health website.
