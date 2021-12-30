Embry Health sees record number of COVID-19 tests in Arizona

The health network said its COVID-19 testing sites in Arizona set a record Wednesday by logging more than 26,300 testing appointments.

PHOENIX — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

Embry Health is experiencing record-high rates of COVID-19 testing this week.

The health provider said its testing sites set a new daily record Wednesday by logging 26,358 appointments, which is about 60% more than the numbers seen the week before.

On Tuesday, Embry scheduled about 25,000 testing appointments.

Embry Health said its positivity rate for the coronavirus remains high. As of Tuesday, its 7-day average positivity rate was 19.6%.

There will be nine testing sites open throughout the Valley for residents needing to get tested on New Year's Day:

Peoria Sports Complex (SCX)- 16101 N. 83 rd Ave, Peoria

Estrella Mountain C.C. (EMCC)- 3000 N Dysart Rd, Avondale

Phoenix College (PCX)- 3100-3148 N 11 th Ave Parking, Phoenix

Metro Center (MTC)- 9803 N. Metro Pkwy, Phoenix

Chaparral Business Center (CBC)

Mesa C.C. (MCC)- 1833 W Southern Ave, Phoenix

Poston Butte H.S. (PBH)- 32375 N Gantzel Rd, San Tan Valley

South Price Rd (SPR)- 3350 South Price Rd, Tempe

Chandler-Gilbert C.C. (CGCC)- 2626 E. Pecos Rd, Chandler

Testing appointments can be scheduled through the Embry Health website.

