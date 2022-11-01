Embry Health closing COVID-19 testing sites in Arizona

As of this month, 60 testing sites have suspended operations across the state.

PHOENIX — Embry Health says it's closing 60 COVID-19 testing sites in the state after losing government funding that covered the costs of testing uninsured patients.

The organization said it can no longer afford to continue testing uninsured residents without federal reimbursements, forcing Embry to suspend operations at dozens of testing sites.

Reimbursements paid out through the Heath Resource & Services Administration ended March 22 for testing done on uninsured individuals.

"The Uninsured Program has stopped accepting claims for testing and treatment due to lack of sufficient funds," HRSA wrote on its website.

Embry said it attempted to continue testing uninsured residents but realized it did not have enough funds to do so.

"Embry Health continues to encourage Congress to authorize additional timely funding for COVID-19 testing, treatment, and vaccinations," said Embry Health CEO Raymond Embry. "This funding is critical to ensure the testing and vaccine infrastructure built by labs and providers across America remains available for all patients, regardless of insurance status."

During the omicron spike earlier this year, Embry reported conducting up to 46,000 COVID-19 tests on a daily basis.

Embry said its daily testing numbers have dwindled down to about 2,200. About half of Embry's patients are uninsured.

Embry had been operating up to 300 locations in seven states with the majority in Arizona.

On Monday, Senators seemed to have reached an agreement on a slimmed-down $10 billion package for countering COVID-19 with treatments, vaccines, and other measures. The agreement will need to gain the approval of at least 10 Republican votes to move through the 50-50 Senate.

