Uninsured patients to be charged for COVID-19 testing at Embry

PHOENIX — Embry Health announced Tuesday that uninsured patients will now be charged to obtain COVID-19 tests.

After two years of working to ensure all Arizonans have access to zero-cost services, Embry Health will charge $100 for COVID-19 PCT and antibody testing.

The charge comes after the recent change in the HRSA program and a lack of funding, according to Embry Health.

Uninsured patients will have the ability to pay the fee while scheduling their appointment on the website or onsite, Embry Health said.

This change went into effect Tuesday.

