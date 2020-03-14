An elementary school is asking some students to stay home after a staff member at the school tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

Pima Unified School District says a staff member at Pima Elementary School in Pima, Arizona, tested positive for the virus in a Facebook post.

The Arizona Department of Health Services said there was a case in Graham County Saturday. This is the first reported case of the virus in Graham County.

The county is asking fifth- and sixth-grade students to stay home in voluntary isolation through March 25.

The district is starting a testing clinic for students showing symptoms of the virus, like fever and cough.

The clinic will open at Pima Junior High School during select times starting Monday.

"Evidence to-date indicates that children 18 and under experience a mild form of this illness similar to a cold. In fact, over 80 percent of individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in China experience a mild form of this virus. Those who have serious illness tend to be older adults and those with chronic health conditions," the district's post reads.

Ways to stop the spread of the virus include:

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular EPA registered household cleaning spray or wipes.

● Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.