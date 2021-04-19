Ducey removes mask requirement for Arizona K-12 schools

School districts will still have the authority to have mask requirements in their districts.

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey lifted his executive order on Monday that mandated masks to be worn on Arizona school campuses.

School districts still have the authority to have mask requirements in their area.

Ducey cited new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as the reason for lifting the mandate, but the agency website maintains that wearing a face-covering is the most effective method of preventing transmission of the airborne virus.

New: In alignment with @CDCgov guidance, I’m rescinding orders that direct K-12 schools to require masks. 1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) April 19, 2021

“You should wear a mask, even if you do not feel sick. This is because several studies have found that people with COVID-19 who never develop symptoms (asymptomatic) and those who are not yet showing symptoms (pre-symptomatic) can still spread the virus to other people,” CDC officials say.

Arizona reported 692 new cases and 0 new deaths on Monday, and nearly 4.5 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered.

Ducey has already lifted statewide COVID-19 restrictions, but cities like Phoenix and Tucson have kept their mask mandates in defiance of the governor.

Earlier on Monday, Ducey banned vaccine passports from being used in the state.

