PHOENIX — The Mayo Clinic has set up mobile coronavirus testing sites at its Phoenix and Scottsdale locations.

The drive-up testing is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is only for Mayo Clinic patients with a written order from their primary care doctor.

The testing is not open to the public. Anyone without the proper documents will be turned away.

Tents are also set up outside the Phoenix VA, but officials say these are not being used for testing yet. The tents will remain in place in case they're needed.

Coconino County set up a similar drive-up system to test for COVID-19, establishing a mobile testing facility at Fort Tuthill. The site will accept swab samples from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Tuesday.

This testing site is not open to the public either. You need a written order from a medical provider to submit a swab sample.

Mayo Clinic mobile coronavirus testing facility in Phoenix.

Sky 12

COVID-19 is believed to be primarily spread through coughs or sneezes.

It may be possible for the virus to spread by touching a surface or object with the virus and then a person touching their mouth, nose or eyes, but this is not thought to be the main method of spread, the CDC says.

You should consult your doctor if you traveled to an area currently affected by COVID-19 and feel sick with fever, cough or difficulty breathing.

There is no vaccine for the coronavirus, so the best way to prevent COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases is to:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.'

You can text FACTS to 602-444-1212 to receive more information on the coronavirus and to ask questions.

RELATED:

Here are the coronavirus cases in Arizona

LIST: Events, schools, sports canceled in Arizona for coronavirus concerns