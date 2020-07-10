Dozens of Cactus Shadows High School students in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

“I don’t like the idea that COVID could be spreading through our school at an alarming rate.”

CAVE CREEK, Ariz. — The Cave Creek Unified School District confirmed 100 students from Cactus Shadows High School are now in quarantine after a possible exposure to COVID-19.



Cactus Shadows already had to delay the start of in-person instruction due to a lack of teachers in September after many raised concerns about their safety. Now the Valley school is dealing with one of the largest known quarantines in Arizona.

“I don’t like the idea that COVID could be spreading through our school at an alarming rate,” said Falcon sophomore Amber Fergoso. “I have family at home. I don’t want them getting infected or anything just by me trying to go to school.”



District officials said that six faculty or students tested positive for the virus. The district would not say the exact date of when students tested positive only that parents are notified the same day.



In September, Principal Tony Vining postponed ringing the bell for in-person instruction after several teachers expressed concerned of returning to soon.

“A few of my teachers are substitutes right now for teacher that have left for their own safety,” said Fergoso.