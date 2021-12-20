Audience members booed the former president after he responded "yes" when Bill O'Reilly asked him if he got a booster shot.

DALLAS — Editor's note: The above video is about Trump's Sunday visit to First Baptist Church in Dallas.

An American Airlines Center crowd booed former President Donald Trump Sunday when he revealed to them he received a booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Trump was in town Sunday to first speak at First Baptist Church in Dallas before joining former FOX News host Bill O'Reilly at the AAC for the final stop of O'Reilly's "The History Tour."

Trump spent part of his O'Reilly interview telling his mostly unmasked crowd of supporters that they should "take credit" for the vaccines, since they were developed under his presidency, according to a report in Newsweek. WFAA was not allowed inside the AAC to film or broadcast the event.

"Look, we did something that was historic, we saved tens of millions of lives worldwide when we, together, all of us, we got a vaccine done," Trump is heard saying on video. "This was going to ravage the country far beyond what it is right now, take credit for it... it's great, what we've done is historic. Don't let them take it away."

While the vaccine research timeline was fast-tracked under Trump's administration, the vaccine was not widely available to most Americans until late Spring 2021. So far, more than 800,000 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to the CDC. Just under 73% of the total U.S. population has received one dose of the vaccine, with just over 61% of Americans fully-vaccinated.

During the speech, Trump also told the crowd that he still does not support vaccine mandates, but his followers were "playing right into their hands" if they doubt the vaccine, according to Newsweek.

The boos started after that comment, when O'Reilly asked the former president if he received a booster shot:

"Both the president and I are vaxxed, and, uh, did you get the booster?" O'Reilly asked Trump.

"Yes," Trump replied. The crowd then starts to gasp and boo.

"I got it, too --" O'Reilly tred to answer.

"No, don't, don't don't, don't, don't, don't, don't, no no...there's a very tiny group over there..." Trump replied to the group booing him.

NEW: During their show in Dallas, President Trump reveals to @BillOReilly he got the vaccine booster shot. pic.twitter.com/fhkOQEeeEQ — No Spin News (@NoSpinNews) December 20, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends all eligible Americans receive a COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot to help stop the spread of the virus and its variants.