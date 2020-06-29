Divorce proceedings go virtual during pandemic

"It allows us to bring closure to these family law issues. In this time of uncertainty, a lot of people are struggling with the unknown, and if we can at least get some answers and bring a close to this chapter and begin the next, I think that's a really good thing," she said.



She's personally seen the effect the pandemic has taken on people's relationships and says there are positive approaches amid the outbreak.



"We're using Zoom to help settle cases in mediation, to participate in joint sessions and collaborative divorce and even to have hearings on temporary issues or final trials using Zoom," she told 12 News



If divorce is the decision during the pandemic, Hargrave says, the pros outweigh the cons.



"It's also cost-effective so you're paying less for the professionals, you don't have to pay your lawyer to travel down and wait at the courthouse, and the same is true for expert witnesses in your case," she added.



She believes that as we continue to adapt, these remote resources will still be used regularly.