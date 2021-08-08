Deer Valley Unified School District sends letter ordering mandatory quarantines for sick, exposed students

PHOENIX — The Deer Valley Unified School District has released a letter calling for mandatory quarantines for all students who have either tested positive or have been a close contact to an infected person.
According to the letter, the quarantine order came following incidents where parents were knowingly sending their sick kids to school. The quarantine policy will begin on Aug. 16.
The Maricopa County Department of Public Health revised its quarantine measures to accommodate the increase in cases, promoting the district to do the same.
The letter cited that more than 150 people have tested positive for the virus since the start of school two weeks ago. More than 2,000 people have been alerted as close contacts.
COVID-19 News and Updates
Subscribe to the 12 News YouTube channel to receive notifications on the latest videos about the latest information on the coronavirus.