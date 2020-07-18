Day Two in COVID-19 Testing Surge

'We have 60,000 test kits. Can you make the logistics happen?'," Rob McDade, a captain with Phoenix Fire, said.

Update: The South Mountain COVID-19 testing site is currently experiencing low wait times. Register for a test here.

It's day two of 12 in the surge of COVID-19 testing happening in Phoenix, and cars were lined up at Maryvale High School early Saturday morning to take part.

It is the first time Phoenix Fire, Phoenix Police and the National Guard have teamed up to run COVID-19 testing in the city.

"FEMA came to us and said, 'We have 60,000 test kits. Can you make the logistics happen?'," Rob McDade, a captain with Phoenix Fire, said.



Lines at the testing site moved seamlessly even as hundreds of cars filed through.

"We wanted to make sure that if you signed up, that you weren't waiting in your car for eight hours," McDade said. "That you didn't have to get there at midnight, not knowing if you were going to get a test."

Patients are encouraged to make an appointment online. When they do, they will be sent a QR code which will be scanned on-site where it will automatically populate personal information.

The testing is now hands-free, too, and in the privacy of a tent.

"Medical professionals hired by FEMA," McDade said. "They're going to walk you through the process, make sure you do it right. Be prepared to self-administer the test."

Officials at Maryvale High School expect to be able to test 2,000 to 2,500 people a day. The same style of testing is also happening at South Mountain.

To sign up for a test, visit here.

