Curves Cabaret in Tucson closed for non-compliance with COVID-19 rules

TUCSON, Ariz. — Curves Cabaret, which reopened on Aug. 27, has been closed by the Arizona Department of Health Services for non-compliance with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Curves Cabaret was issued their closure notice for jeopardizing "the health, safety and welfare of the public".

The gentleman's club was authorized to reopen along with businesses including other gyms and bars, according to the ADHS, but has gone against their attestation.

Curves Cabaret official reopening attestation: