Long lines form at south Phoenix coronavirus testing center yet again

PHOENIX — In South Phoenix for the second day in a row, vehicles were lined up with people waiting to get tested for COVID-19.

On Thursday, the testing blitz was so busy at South Mountain Community College, they had to stop taking vehicles in line in the afternoon. Still, hundreds of people were still tested.

The line wrapped around the parking lot of the college Friday morning as people like Tony Cancino waited for hours to have their family tested for COVID-19.

“My family was exposed so, I want to make sure everybody is OK," Cancino said.

Lab 24’s Marsha Wood says the results are taking about 7 to 10 business days to come in, with the spike in COVID-19 across parts of the nation.

“We ask for a little understanding and patience," Wood said. "It may go a little bit longer. As well as at the same time, we are working to reduce that time as well.”

She says they took about 700 free, drive-through COVID-19 tests here at SMCC yesterday. Wood says they had to stop the line at 2 p.m.

“We were able to complete everyone beyond that, so we wrapped up around 5 p.m. here," Wood said.

Lab 24 is based in Miami, Florida and partners with local organizations to reach under-served communities. Wood says people who are tested, are covered under the Cares Act. Lab 24 is also testing in other states.

“We have been in Connecticut, and Texas," Wood said. "We’re heading into South Carolina soon. This is our first week in Phoenix.”

People like Jordan Peraza waited hours for the chance to get tested.

“Someone at my job got exposed to it so they had to test all of us and I wasn’t able to get anywhere else," Peraza said. "So they said they’re doing it for free over here.”

As Wood and her teams battle the heat, to test as many Arizonans as they can.

“I’m working with my team to check on them and we have enough people to switch on and off so people can cool down," Wood said. "It’s inevitable that we’ll be exhausted. It’s inevitable that we’ll be tired. But we’re committed to doing this and pushing through.”